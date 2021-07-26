Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Sells $513,500.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00.
Casa Systems stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
