Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Sells $513,500.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

