Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $680,600.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,893 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,557.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

