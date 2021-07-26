Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Sells $201,181.50 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MLHR stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.