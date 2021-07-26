Insured Finance (INFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62,021.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $62,021.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,887,554 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

