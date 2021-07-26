Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.86 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

