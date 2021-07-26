Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

