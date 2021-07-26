InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $218,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

