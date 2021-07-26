Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $536.22 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.55 or 0.00112030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $536.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.97 or 1.00229679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.21 or 0.00830965 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,295,956 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

