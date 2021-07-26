Internet Computer Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $567.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,289,195 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

