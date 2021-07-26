Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 290,174 shares.The stock last traded at $71.40 and had previously closed at $74.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $10,280,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.