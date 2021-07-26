IONChain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $151,124.55 and $3,548.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00843219 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00084518 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

