IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.93

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $686,543.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

