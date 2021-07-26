iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $22,511,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,576 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

