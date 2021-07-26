IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQV stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

