IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0727 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $76.43 million and $4.55 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,029,652,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,734,195 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

