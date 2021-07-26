Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,971 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 374,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $43.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.