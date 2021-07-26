iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.3% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

