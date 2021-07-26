iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.99. 486,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888,793. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

