iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.72. 657,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

