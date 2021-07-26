iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888,793. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

