iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. 117,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

