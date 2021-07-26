Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,022,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 477,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.9% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,185,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 982,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

