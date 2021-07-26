Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

