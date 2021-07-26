J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.25. 481,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.