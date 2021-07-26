J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.68.
Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.25. 481,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
