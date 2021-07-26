James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in James River Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in James River Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

