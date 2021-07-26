Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

