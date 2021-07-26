Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Matson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $65.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

