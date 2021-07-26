Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

PTH opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.72. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $113.96 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

