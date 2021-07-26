Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,658 VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.