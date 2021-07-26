Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

RNDM opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

