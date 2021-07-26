Jane Street Group LLC Sells 31,764 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75.

