Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,320 shares of company stock worth $3,817,530. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.