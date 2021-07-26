Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $118.16 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

