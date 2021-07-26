Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 273.6% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 303,067 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $861,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $39.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.