Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

