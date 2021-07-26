Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 99.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 907,236 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

