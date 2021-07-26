Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of CURV opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

