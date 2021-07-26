Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.57. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

