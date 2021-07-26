Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sands China in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SCHYY opened at $37.41 on Monday. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

