Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sands China in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Sands China
Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
