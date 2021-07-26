Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

TNK stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

