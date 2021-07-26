Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.11 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

