Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

