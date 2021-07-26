Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.93. 49,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,436. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

