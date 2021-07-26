Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,619. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.