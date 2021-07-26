Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 194,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

