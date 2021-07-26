Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.83. 518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,734. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.