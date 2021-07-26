Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $15.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company has a market capitalization of $634.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

