Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,572. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

