JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

