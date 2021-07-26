JMP Securities Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $72.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.